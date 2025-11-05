Redistricting win more weighty than Mamdani's

A series of blue waves broke on America’s east and west coasts on Tuesday. The one that crashed ashore in New York swept in Democrat Zohran Mamdani as the second-youngest mayor of America’s largest city. Though Trump reminded the world that he was not on the ballot, it’s amply clear from the exit polls that Trumpism was. To drive home the point, Mamdani addressed the president directly in his victory speech: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” The 34-year-old of Indian descent also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Tryst with destiny’ speech to ring in the new. However, in a political ‘swamp’ where one becomes more centrist the higher one floats, it remains to be seen how many path-breaking promises— from free bus rides, and rent freeze for more than 2 million tenants, to universal childcare—this avowed democratic socialist gets to keep once he takes oath on January 1.

More than Mamdani’s election, the wave that swept up the west coast will perhaps be more consequential for America’s national politics. The passing of Proposition 50, a ballot measure to redraw congressional districts in the country’s most populous state, gives Democrats an edge in overturning control of the narrowly-held lower house of Congress. It also boosts California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has already thrown his hat into the 2028 presidential ring, among Democrats. The party that was pushed out of a host of top offices by Trump’s red wave in 2024 will savour the gubernatorial wins in Virginia and New Jersey, and the Supreme Court wins in Pennsylvania, too.