Check viability before Odisha plan's take-off

The Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha has rolled out a ₹4,182-crore plan to develop the state’s aviation sector under what it calls the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network or B-MAAN initiative. Ambitious as it may sound, the scheme has its heart at the right place. Increased connectivity, robust infrastructure, incentives to airlines, adoption of tech solutions, and private investment are focus areas for the government that wants to position the state as a leading aviation hub in eastern India.

A single-commercial-airport state for long, Odisha’s aviation infrastructure remained far below the desired levels despite grand plans for development that had started two decades ago. While the southern states raced away in industrial and IT sector growth, which necessitated a matching aviation network, Odisha lagged. Change came after the NDA government brought in the UDAN scheme for regional connectivity. Now, the state administration has a clear task at hand if it is to realise the aspiration of establishing Odisha as a manufacturing hub, including bringing in semiconductor factories. One appreciable aspect is the new scheme’s focus on new and refurbished airports to target underserved regions using viability gap funding to bring in airlines that can operate in tier 2 and tier 3 locations. Creation of a world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul ecosystem at Bhubaneswar and investment in drone technology and aerospace management are novel ideas, too.

However, Odisha must take a leaf out of other states in ensuring financial viability, including the long-term prospects of new routes, which will be crucial. Despite the success of UDAN in democratising the country’s aviation network, many routes have suffered from low demand, impacting operators’ bottomlines. The civil aviation ministry stated in parliament that “some routes become non-operational after the [UDAN] subsidy ends due to airline closures, aircraft shortages, and low passenger demand. Airports may fall into disuse if connecting routes are discontinued”.