A bypoll to redefine shape of Telangana politics

The Jubilee Hills byelection in Hyderabad has turned into a litmus test for all the political parties in Telangana—the ruling Congress, the main opposition BRS, and the ambitious BJP. The outcome of the November 11 vote will do more than deciding one urban seat—it could reset the power equations that shape the state’s political landscape.

The contest pits the Congress bid to prove its staying power against the BRS’s attempt at resurrection and the BJP’s hunger for urban entrenchment. For the Congress, the stakes could not be higher. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it a prestige issue. A win would burnish his image and silence critics who claim his administration is wobbling under factional pulls. A loss, however, would deepen the cracks, leaving him gasping for breath amid cabinet indiscipline and a restless cadre. The Congress machinery is in overdrive—rolling out welfare testimonials, aggressive booth management, and door-to-door persuasion. A victory would give the party swagger. It would show that Hyderabad’s urban, aspirational voters reward the Congress, too, and blow the myth of BRS invincibility in the capital. After all, the Congress has not made a dent in Hyderabad in a decade.

For the BRS, the bypoll is a battle for revival. Having lost ground in 2023 and then all 17 Lok Sabha seats a few months later, it is desperate for a comeback. By fielding the late MLA Maganti Gopinath’s widow, it is banking on sympathy and legacy. A victory would signal that the pink flag still flies high in the city. The BJP, meanwhile, is likely to play the spoiler. It is pitching itself as the Hindu voice of the urban middle class, hoping to slice into both Congress and BRS votes. A strong showing would underline its expanding footprint and could nudge the BRS toward tactical cooperation in future contests. For the saffron party, Jubilee Hills is less about today’s seat and more about tomorrow’s momentum.