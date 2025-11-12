Direct cash transfer schemes for women a liberating force

The disbursal of ₹10,000 as the first instalment of a ₹2-lakh bonanza announced for women by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has raised eyebrows. Though the timing of the announcement brought up rightful questions about vote-bank politics, Bihar is not the first state to announce direct money transfers for women before an election. All major parties have resorted to similar schemes in the name of facilitating self-employment. In neighbouring Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance introduced a similar unconditional scheme to transfer ₹2,500 a month just before the assembly election last year. Ditto for Maharashtra, where the BJP-led alliance timed the announcement of the ₹1,500-a-month Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana with the 2024 state polls.

Such schemes have indeed caught a political tailwind in recent years. A new report by PRS Legislative Research shows that as many as 12 states will collectively spend a whopping ₹1.68 lakh crore on unconditional cash transfers to women in 2025-26—up from just two states implementing such programmes three years ago. The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the timing of such schemes.