US confronts a talent crisis reality check

US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the H-1B visa programme—which has long been viewed as a barometer of America’s openness to global talent—have triggered a political storm. However, treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s clarification adds a revealing twist. The administration’s goal, he says, is not to replace American workers, but to bring in the world’s best experts to train them. It’s a striking admission of America’s skill deficit at a time when the global race for AI and semiconductors is reaching existential stakes.

The controversy began when Trump, pressed on Fox News about reducing H-1B visas, bluntly responded that the US simply does not have “certain talents” it urgently needs. He was insistent that Americans “have to learn”, and the country cannot pull people “off an unemployment line” and expect them to build missile systems or advanced fabs.

The comments drew criticism from Republicans, yet Bessent’s intervention confirms what US policymakers privately acknowledge: America cannot win the twenty-first-century technology war without foreign specialists.

This is not merely an economic issue, but a geopolitical one. AI models, chip manufacturing, quantum computing, and strategic electronics now define national power and international leverage. Whoever leads in these domains will shape global supply chains, standards and security architectures. The US wants to be that leader. But it faces a workforce shortage that no massive federal investment can fix overnight.