Rethink death penalty, not just its method

The Supreme Court recently heard the Union government’s submission that it is still examining whether a more humane and less painful method of execution could replace hanging. A petition arguing that the cruelty of hanging violates the right to live with dignity will now be heard next on January 21, 2026. The Centre stands by hanging, calling it the “safest and quickest” option, but has hinted it is open to considering other methods.

This renewed scrutiny comes when India’s death row population of 564 is the highest in nearly two decades. Trial courts have sentenced more than 100 people to death annually in recent years, often without proper consideration of mitigating circumstances. Despite the Supreme Court’s clear direction in Manoj vs State of Madhya Pradesh (2022) that such factors must be evaluated to prevent retributive sentencing, compliance remains poor. The larger constitutional issue—ensuring fairness and consistency in awarding death sentences—is before a Constitution Bench in a pending suo motu case. The overdue outcome will bring long-needed clarity to a system often marked by arbitrariness and moral unease.