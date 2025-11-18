Pitches like one used at Eden benefit none

The pitch prepared in Kolkata became one of the chief protagonists in the drama of the first Test between India and South Africa. On the undercooked track, batters from both sides struggled for rhythm, timing, and stroke-making. Though spinners and pacers enjoyed the conditions, thanks to the sharp turn and variable bounce, only one batter crossed 50; a dozen stints ended in the 20s or 30s. Even when batters got a decent start, the pitch could not be trusted. One record in particular makes for a bleak reading—this was the first Test in 66 years where none of the four innings crossed 200. All of this begs the question: are pitches like this a good advertisement for Test cricket? You can also get pitches abroad where matches do not last the distance, and they too attract flak. The strip at the iconic Eden Gardens did not allow for a fair contest between bat and ball. Sure, the overall up-and-down match was thrilling and the crowds got their money’s worth, but the main criterion to judge a game is whether there were enough opportunities for both the primary skill sets—batting and bowling—to shine. The answer was a resounding no.