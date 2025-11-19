SC recalling its Vanashakti verdict right way forward

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court took a balanced view while nixing a smaller bench’s six-month-old Vanashakti verdict, which had barred the Union government from granting post-facto environmental clearances to development projects. Through a 2017 notification and a 2021 office memorandum, the government had cleared projects that had either commenced, expanded, or operated without prior approval, which was mandated under the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. While a two-judge bench had struck down the government’s workarounds as illegal, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai recalled that verdict by a 2:1 majority. CJI Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran formed the majority, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan penned a strong dissent. Justice Bhuyan was part of the earlier bench along with Justice Abhay S Oka, whose judgement was quashed.

CJI Gavai agreed with the petitioners that completed or nearly-complete public projects worth ₹20,000 crore would have to be demolished if the Vanashakti verdict were to hold ground. They include a Steel Authority of India plant, a 962-bed medical college and hospital in Odisha, a new airport at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, and large effluent treatment plants. Going by the Vanashakti order, these projects had to be razed and environmental clearances secured afresh before reconstruction. Such mindless demolition would not just result in a waste of public money but also more pollution, the CJI observed.