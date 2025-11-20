Mining chaos persists, Sonbhadra pays again

The stone-quarry collapse at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, which took seven lives, is not a mishap that can be explained away by chance. It is another reminder of how loosely mining is overseen in districts where extraction consistently outpaces regulation. At the Obra quarry, the rock face gave way without warning, crushing the men working beneath. The owners have been booked but remain untraceable. Locals openly say the quarry had been operating in violation of rules for months, enabled by officials who looked away. Eastern Uttar Pradesh has seen this pattern before: pits run with impunity, inspections reduced to paperwork, and warnings ignored until lives are lost.

The legal position is clear. In its August 2017 judgement in the Common Cause case, the Supreme Court held that mining without environmental and forest clearances is illegal and ordered recovery of the full value of minerals extracted without permission. The court has repeatedly said mining in ecologically sensitive zones cannot proceed by exploiting procedural gaps, and that the rights of communities living on these lands are binding requirements, not optional footnotes. Sonbhadra shows how far these principles are from everyday practice. Safety checks are sporadic, illegal pits operate openly, and when accidents occur, the response rarely goes beyond FIRs and committees. The systems that allow unsafe mining continue unchanged.