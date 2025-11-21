States stuck with Governor delays as SC reaffirms separation of powers

The Supreme Court’s advisory opinion on the 16th Presidential Reference refrained from charting a definitive path for states grappling with legislative paralysis caused by gubernatorial delay. The five-judge Constitution Bench affirmed that courts cannot usurp the functions of the President or governors by allowing ‘deemed assent’ to bills passed by the legislature if any court-mandated deadline lapses. Such judicial overreach would not only contravene the spirit of the Constitution but also the hallowed doctrine of separation of powers, the top court held. It answered the President’s reference to the court in May, which was prompted by a two-judge Bench’s ruling on the Tamil Nadu governor’s delay in giving assent to bills.

Under Article 200 of the Constitution, a governor has three options: to accord assent to a bill, to reserve it for presidential consideration, or to return the bill to the legislature with comments, provided it is not a money bill. The Constitution Bench agreed with the smaller Bench’s opinion delivered this April that withholding assent strikes at the root of federalism and constitutes a diminution of the legislative authority vested in elected assemblies. Equally, it held it impermissible for courts to adjudicate on a bill’s contents in any manner before it becomes law.