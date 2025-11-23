No sparing the guilty in blackbuck deaths in zoo

The deaths of 31 out of 38 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi, Karnataka, are more than an institutional embarrassment. They are a moral failure. These animals—icons of India’s grassland heritage and listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972—died not because Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS) is unstoppable, but because the authorities ignored every early warning they received. HS is notorious for its speed: a three- to five-day incubation window that leaves no time for bureaucratic dithering. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research–National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology & Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI) had issued not one but two ‘Vet Alerts’ through its AI-assisted National Animal Disease Referral Expert System (NADRES), clearly identifying Belagavi as a district at risk. These alerts were not academic memos. They called for surveillance, biosecurity, controlled access, equipment disinfection, quarantine measures, and—crucially—timely vaccinations. The science was clear. The instructions were precise. The responsibility was unmistakable.

The tragedy is even more troubling because these blackbucks were not vulnerable wild wanderers but captive animals living under State supervision. It is impossible not to recall how fiercely the country debated the Salman Khan blackbuck case in 1998, when his alleged actions in the wild dominated national headlines. Here, by contrast, we have protected animals dying within government custody. Although HS outbreaks in zoos are not often talked about, they are not unheard of. In 2022, a study from the Sri Sayajibaug Zoo in Vadodara recorded an HS outbreak among blackbucks. Eight animals recovered after timely treatment, while three died. Tests confirmed HS in their lungs, liver, and kidneys. The episode showed how quickly veterinarians’ actions can save lives, but it also highlighted the delicate nature of captive antelopes. Herbivores like blackbucks are easily affected by stress, poor enclosure conditions, and biosecurity measures. Constant vigilance is essential.