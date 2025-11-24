Simpler labour laws must also aim to protect scarce jobs

At long last, the Union government has notified the four labour codes. In 2019 and 2020, it repealed as many as 29 labour laws and replaced them with four amalgamated codes—on wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety and working conditions. Though these were passed by parliament five years ago, the absence of the rules required for enforcement had kept them in abeyance. The government’s stated rationale is that multiple overlapping laws made compliance and enforcement difficult, and that many colonial-era provisions were outdated. Though unstated, the move is also aimed at making India more attractive for foreign investment.

Opposition trade unions have broadly condemned the new codes as an ‘anti-labour’ move designed to usher in a ‘hire-and-fire’ regime. The old threshold—companies employing 100 or more workers requiring government permission for closure or lay-offs—has been raised to 300, giving firms more flexibility to shut down or rationalise departments and manning levels. Similarly, the 8-hour working day—considered a hard-won right secured by trade unions over decades—has been altered by the stroke of a pen.