Accountability must for new Odisha recruitment panel

The Odisha cabinet recently cleared the creation of an umbrella recruitment agency to hire personnel for uniformed services in the state. The proposed Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission will be responsible for recruiting staff across ranks for four key departments—home, excise, forest, and commerce & transport. The move follows a string of failed hiring exercises, mostly for the state police. The cancellation of police sub-inspector recruitment twice in eight months proved to be the last straw. Charges of question paper leaks from a compromised system prompted the government to hand the probe to the CBI and seek a dedicated recruitment panel that will reportedly be on the lines of the one for the armed forces. On the face of it, the idea addresses a crisis. But what will another recruitment commission offer?

The immediate challenge will be to set up the agency swiftly, as most of the departments have large workforces and the government has set itself a target to fill 1.5 lakh vacancies in five years. Any delay will undo its own promise. In the past, recruitment for the uniformed services was handled by multiple state agencies, none of which could ensure the integrity of the tests. An increasing number of recruitment drives in the last few years were delayed or cancelled as corruption accusations flew thick and fast, severely eroding public trust. The irony is that even the state police recruitment board came up short while conducting its own test to hire sub-inspectors.