Consider new coach for Tests, steady team picks to boost belief

No matter who the captain or coach was, India losing a Test series at home used to be an anomaly. But the ‘tiger at home’ epithet is demolished after losing the first series to South Africa in a quarter century and suffering the second series whitewash at home in two years. Consider this: India lost only three home series between 2000 and 2012. They were unbeaten for the next 12 years until the 0-3 loss to New Zealand last year. And that clean sweep was the first since the 0-2 loss to South Africa in 2000. The latest loss has pushed India to the fifth spot—below Pakistan—in this World Test Championship cycle.

The excuses are running out. The team seems to be “turning and turning in a widening gyre” as things are falling apart. Batters seem to be struggling against spinners on turners and against fast-bowlers on sporting pitches. Spinners are not taking wickets at the clip needed. Even if the team is in transition—after what looked like the forced retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin—for a behemoth of an organisation like the Indian cricket board, a second string should have been kept ready. Yes, Shubman Gill got injured in Kolkata and missed the series, but that’s one in 11.