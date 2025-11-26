Consider new coach for Tests, steady team picks to boost belief

No matter who the captain or coach was, India losing a Test series at home used to be an anomaly. But the ‘tiger at home’ epithet is demolished after losing the first series to South Africa in a quarter century and suffering the second series whitewash at home in two years. Consider this: India lost only three home series between 2000 and 2012. They were unbeaten for the next 12 years until the 0-3 loss to New Zealand last year. And that clean sweep was the first since the 0-2 loss to South Africa in 2000. The latest loss has pushed India to the fifth spot—below Pakistan—in this World Test Championship cycle.
The excuses are running out. The team seems to be “turning and turning in a widening gyre” as things are falling apart. Batters seem to be struggling against spinners on turners and against fast-bowlers on sporting pitches. Spinners are not taking wickets at the clip needed. Even if the team is in transition—after what looked like the forced retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin—for a behemoth of an organisation like the Indian cricket board, a second string should have been kept ready. Yes, Shubman Gill got injured in Kolkata and missed the series, but that’s one in 11.
All guns are now trained at head coach Gautam Gambhir for his team picks and his obsession with all-rounders over specialists. Though Ajit Agarkar’s career as a selector has been broadly successful, he looked clueless this time. Even the dressing room seemed a bit shaken. In the 16 months under Gambhir, India have lost five out of nine Tests at home. There have been more than 20 changes in the last nine Tests. The mixed messaging does not help when batters are shuffled around—it could break their confidence.
The coach is squarely under the scanner for this mess. He came in with a reputation for white-ball success in the IPL, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup. However, he seems to be struggling in red-ball cricket. Maybe it is time for the cricket board to consider a different coach for the longest format. However, with India’s next Test assignment slotted in Sri Lanka next year, the decision needs to be taken soon. The time to act is now.