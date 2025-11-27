No closure for Nellie massacre survivors from probe report

The official one-man panel headed by retired IAS officer T P Tewary had submitted its report to the Assam government in 1984. Three years later, the report was formally tabled in the assembly, but access was limited as the speaker’s office had only one copy. Now that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has made the elusive report public, it’s odd to note that Tewary did not read any communal angle in the savage butchery, observing that the clashes were primarily economic in nature, resulting from land disputes. The panel faulted the police for sleeping on a specific alert from within the department on Nellie being a tinderbox waiting to explode. Pointing to the slew of violent episodes across the state before and after Nellie, the report stated: “The victims were not confined to one religious, ethnic, or linguistic group. In some places, the attackers were Assamese and the victims were Bengali-speaking people, both Hindus and Muslims.”

Probe reports are meant to fix accountability. But since no accused even reached the trial stage, that objective has been rendered useless. Yet, the Tewary report ought to have been made public four decades ago to give the survivors some sense of where things stood. Denying them the courtesy of even that understanding was highly unfortunate.