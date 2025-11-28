HC stamp for right to emergency care

The Kerala High Court’s order stating that hospitals cannot deny initial life-saving care for non-payment of advance or lack of documents is a landmark. It underscores the fact that the right to life overrides all other considerations and settles the formalities-versus-treatment tussle that often hampers the timely delivery of healthcare. This is significant in a country where emergency medical care, despite the legal framework, suffers on accessibility, quality, and cost. Insistence on paperwork and advance payment defeats the purpose of emergency life-saving treatment.

The direction was delivered on an appeal by private hospitals and the Indian Medical Association against certain provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments Act, 2018, which requires hospitals to display the list of services offered and the baseline rates for common procedures. The court ordered clinical establishments to screen and stabilise patients in need of emergency attention and ensure their safe transfer for further care, if needed, with proper documentation. Hospitals must ensure that, along with the discharge summary, all investigation reports are handed over to the patient. Upholding the validity of the Act, the court held the provisions are neither vague nor disproportionate, and conform to global standards.