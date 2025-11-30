Supreme Court for free digital oversight body, but the 'how' wide open

The Supreme Court’s call for a “neutral, independent and autonomous” regulatory mechanism for digital content marks an inflection point in India’s struggle to balance free expression with public safety. It is a moment that demands clarity. The Court’s concern is neither moral panic nor a veiled push for censorship. It is an acknowledgement of an undeniable reality—self-regulation, as it stands, is not working.

For years, digital platforms have insisted that voluntary codes, age labels, and grievance bodies are sufficient. In practice, however, harmful content—from obscenity to targeted humiliation of marginalised groups—spreads faster than platforms can react, and far faster than victims can seek redress. This was the concern flagged by Justice Joymalya Bagchi: response time. Once uploaded, the material goes viral before the authorities can act. Children, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable communities bear the brunt. The Court’s anxiety is not abstract. It is rooted in lived harm.

At the same time, the fears raised by civil liberties advocates cannot be dismissed. Terms like ‘anti-national’ have been historically misused, and any regulatory architecture that is vague, overbroad, or politically influenced can chill free speech. The Court signalled caution by calling for effective regulation. The phrase does not endorse any form of prevention or pre-censorship. That restraint is crucial. India’s constitutional commitment to free expression must never be compromised through ambiguous standards or discretionary policing of dissent.