Graceful CJI shows how to bottle the genie of hatred

What is outrageous is that the presiding officer of the highest court of the land was sought to be attacked for a perceived slight. Till now, right-wing violence was largely aimed at stray politicians and perceived offenders like those suspected of smuggling cattle. This incident can be seen as a product of the normalisation of religious intolerance on social media and toxic television debates whose finger-pointing compounds social stress. Ironically, the courtroom drama took place days after CJI Gavai spoke glowingly in Mauritius on the rule of law, constitutional governance and free speech in India.

The CJI was unperturbed and the Supreme Court registry did not press charges, letting the offender go after taking possession of his shoe, showing remarkable judicial grace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the CJI and called the attack reprehensible. “I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation,” he posted on X. The PM’s gesture possibly averted the weaponisation of the slur on caste lines ahead of the crucial Bihar polls. For its part, the Bar Council of India suspended the hothead’s licence. Such all-round proactivity is rare, but always welcome.