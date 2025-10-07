State calculus pitched alongside national narratives in Bihar

Across the aisle, challenger Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD hopes to capitalise on frustrated youth, unemployed voters, and marginalised communities, and expand his voter base beyond Yadavs and Muslims. The shadow of corruption cases linked to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, remains a hurdle. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has turned Bihar into a test case for his national comeback. His campaign questioning the Election Commission’s voter roll revision has allowed him to project himself as a defender of the underprivileged and minority voters— a pitch that will be tested in the state’s rural heartlands. Adding a third dimension to the contest is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. His anti-corruption drive and promise of reform attract some sections, though his plans remain sketchy and his on-ground presence thin. Even so, Kishor’s entry makes the traditional bipolar contest more volatile.

While commentary often frames the contest as Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi, Bihar’s last two elections show outcomes determined by alliance arithmetic, marginal vote shifts, and caste blocs. With less than one percentage point separating the two big camps in 2020 and altered seat tallies in 2024, the 2025 race will be decided by continuity against change, and entrenched dynasties against reformist unpredictability. This may well be the last major electoral duel between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, two socialists who entrenched Mandal politics in Bihar’s soul much before ‘kamandal’ shouldered its way in.