India and Taliban: A practical shift as power turns

India's decision to upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy marks a significant recalibration of its Afghanistan policy. This shift is driven less by ideological alignment and more by strategic necessity. Without formally recognising the Taliban regime, New Delhi signals a willingness to engage, reshape regional influence, and protect core interests in a volatile neighbourhood. That’s the need of the geopolitical hour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi wasn’t just for optics. It was a clear articulation of India’s intent to re-anchor its presence in Afghanistan, where its development footprint—roads, dams, schools, hospitals—has long stood in contrast to Pakistan’s coercive involvement.

This comes as Taliban–Pakistan ties grow increasingly hostile. Muttaqi’s unusually blunt warning to Islamabad to “stop playing games with Afghanistan” during the New Delhi presser reflects a hardening stance. Amid accusations of Pakistani airstrikes and border provocations, India finds itself in a rare position of advantage. Once on the sidelines after the Taliban’s 2021 return, Kabul is now courting India for investment, aid and engagement. New Delhi, cautious but rightly opportunistic, is stepping into the vacuum. From gifting ambulances and food aid to helping in earthquake reconstruction, the outreach is both humanitarian and strategic. India is also considering Afghan requests for water resource management and mining investments, sectors long eyed by China and Pakistan.