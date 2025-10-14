Nuapada bypoll: Quiet seat, high-stakes contest

Come November 11, all eyes will be on the assembly election winding up in Bihar. However, several hundred kilometres away, a quiet and small assembly constituency along Odisha’s western corridor—Nuapada—will also have gone to the polls. Although it’s a byelection—necessitated by the untimely demise of its MLA and Biju Janata Dal leader Rajendra Dholakia—it will be of significant political interest for various reasons.

For the BJP, it presents the first electoral challenge after coming to power in the state last year. For the BJD, it’s a matter of prestige as its first electoral test in the opposition. The national party has already gone for the jugular by poaching the sitting legislator’s son, Jay Dholakia, last week. This upset the plans of the regional party, which was looking to cash in on the sympathy wave by fielding Jay. It had even planned to field party chief Naveen Patnaik as the star campaigner. However, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi managed to get Dholakia Junior on his side, tilting the scales.

The Congress, too, has a stake in this seemingly triangular contest because the 2.53-lakh-elector assembly segment falls in the home constituency of its state committee chief and former Lok Sabha member, Bhakta Charan Das, who will have a few points to prove.