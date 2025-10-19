Collegium's nod to Centre's request raises questions

The Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Atul Sreedharan from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Allahabad High Court—after the government asked it to reconsider its earlier plan to move him to Chhattisgarh—has raised questions about judicial independence and executive interference. What stands out is the collegium’s rare acknowledgment that the government had requested the change, while offering no explanation for why it agreed. That combination of transparency and silence leaves many questions unanswered.

Justice Sreedharan has built a reputation for firm and well-reasoned decisions in politically sensitive cases. At the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, he struck down multiple preventive detentions under the Public Safety Act, making it clear that administrative claims must be supported by solid evidence. In Madhya Pradesh, he took suo motu cognisance of a minister’s derogatory remarks about an army officer, ordered the registration of an FIR, and pointed out lapses in how the state had handled the matter.

The transfer itself is significant. Had Justice Sreedharan gone to Chhattisgarh as first recommended, he would have been the second-most senior judge there, possibly positioning him for elevation as chief justice. At Allahabad, he will rank seventh, which reduces his administrative influence. The collegium has not explained why it accepted the government’s request. Was it due to executive pressure, or a considered decision to maintain a working relationship with the government?