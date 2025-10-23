Extraditions force India to confront its prison realities

India's recent affidavit before a Belgian court, outlining the facilities awaiting fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, underscores how detention conditions now shape international extradition decisions. The document described a well-ventilated and monitored cell with natural light, fans, and an attached toilet—features intended to assure that Choksi would be kept in humane conditions if extradited. Such assurances are not new. In July, a British Crown Prosecution Service team inspected Delhi’s Tihar Jail in light of concerns raised by their courts. The team interacted with inmates to verify that the jail could house individuals like Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi in a secure, livable environment—a reflection of how such concerns have repeatedly delayed or complicated high-profile extraditions.

Ironically, countries that demand such guarantees have their own challenges. Belgium, for one, has been criticised for severe overcrowding. An investigative report in the New Lines Magazine this year found that cells meant for one often hold three or four inmates, who sleep on the floor and share a toilet. Prison reform groups note that Belgium has repeatedly failed to provide the minimum of 4 sq m of space per prisoner.