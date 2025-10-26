Precious metals enter unsure phase post-rally

Gold and silver prices defied expectations, hitting record highs earlier this month. But the rally has quickly given way to a sharp correction, and both metals seem to be entering a phase of heightened uncertainty, with analysts cautious about short-term forecasts, though few see the fall as a reversal of the rally. Gold fell from its peak of around ₹1.11 lakh for 10 grams to about ₹1.04 lakh on Friday, while silver dropped from nearly ₹1.70 lakh a kilo to ₹1.59 lakh. Globally, gold saw its steepest one-day fall in more than a decade—over 5.7 percent—ending a nine-week winning streak. Silver, buoyed earlier by festive demand, too fell more than six percent, marking its sharpest drop since March.

If geopolitical tensions, expectations of aggressive rate cuts, heavy central-bank buying, and robust ETF inflows drove the rally, a stronger dollar, profit-taking, and easing fiscal concerns in the US are now dragging prices down. The prospect of the US government averting a prolonged shutdown, along with uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s stance, has further cooled investor appetite for safe havens. Inflation readings in key economies and the Fed’s policy cues next week will be watched closely, as lower real interest rates typically lend renewed strength to gold.