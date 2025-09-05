Can't swerve away from complaints over E20 rollout

The GST Council’s 56th goal of greater sustainability is admirable; lining the long road to it with confusing policy pointers is not. India’s biofuel mission started almost a quarter century ago with a pilot programme. Soon after, a target for introducing a 20 percent ethanol blend (E20) in diesel by 2011-12 was declared.

Revisions in 2009 and 2018 kept pushing back the deadline. In 2022, the government changed the 2018 policy to advance the year of full-scale E20 introduction by four years to 2025-26.

Today, almost all of the country’s 90,000-odd petrol stations are pumping only E20 fuel, making drivers irate at the lack of choice and worried at the possible damage to their cars.