Despite Fed rate cut, RBI's decision hinges on domestic realities

The key reason for such constrained enthusiasm is the Fed’s worry about slowing job growth. While Powell was cautious on inflation, jobs and growth, there were no clear signals from the other Fed members on where the rates will go from here. Traditionally, lower US rates soften the dollar and bond yields, prompting institutional investors to take refuge in emerging markets for better returns. But they have been on a sell-off spree here, having offloaded Indian stocks worth ₹1.06 lakh crore since July. Weak earnings, overstretched valuations, tariff-related uncertainties, the rupee’s weakness and aggravated outflows are the causes. However, despite a $15.6-billion foreign capital flight in 2024-25, the Nifty still delivered a 5 percent gain. Analysts reason that domestic growth triggers, a better monsoon, and expected improvement in earnings in the coming quarters should attract foreign institutional investors in due course.

The Fed rate cut may not have a significant bearing with the RBI, which is widely expected to maintain status quo. However, the recent GST rate cuts, which are expected to boost demand, and softening inflation offer the flexibility to extend the easing cycle. Headline inflation is expected to settle at 2.4 percent in 2025-26, significantly lower than the RBI’s 4 percent target, prompting policy watchers to not disclaim a 25 bps cut next month followed by another 25 bps cut in December, taking the repo rate to 5 percent at the end of 2025-26.