Address aspirations of Ladakh's youth, engage with locals

The demand for statehood, a separate legislature and Sixth Schedule rights germinated months after Ladakh was carved out of J&K as a separate Union Territory in 2019. The Sixth Schedule provides constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy to tribal areas. If in the undivided J&K Ladakh was the region most ignored by the executive, the Union Territory status ignited a firestorm of aspirations. The protests that followed created an unexpected congruence among the Buddhist-majority Leh and the Muslim-majority Kargil, who until then were like oil and water. Political and religious groups on both sides went on to set up a joint platform and hold multiple rounds of talks with the Union home ministry.

The unrest in Leh is yet another indication of the prevailing discontent among jobless youth who lack avenues to channelise their energies gainfully. Addressing their aspirations holistically with empathy is the only way forward. Since Ladakh shares its borders with China and Pakistan, the Centre would understandably be wary of loosening its grip on the territory. Other innovative mechanisms could be thought of within the framework of the Constitution for seamless consultation with the locals on all matters instead of the Centre taking unilateral decisions through the Lieutenant Governor. As for Wangchuk, he too needs to be wisely engaged with.