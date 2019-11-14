Global Coaching Lab pushes you to be the best

Home Education

Sripriyaa Venkataraman, lead coach at Global Coaching Lab, hopes to change the lives of one million people by 2020 in a holistic way.

Published: 14th November 2019

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I want to make people greater, that’s what I’m good at,” says Sripriyaa Venkataraman, entrepreneur and lead coach at Global Coaching Lab. “I help my clients take a step back and think,” she says. In a conversation with CE, the Bharatanatayam dancer, currently residing in Singapore, shares her fitness mantra, her workout regime and her goal behind coaching.

When did you decide to launch your first venture?

Growing up in Chennai, I was always on the lookout for activities to pursue. I had too much energy. My husband Venkataraman, who was the chief operating officer of Microsoft Chennai in 2009, confessed that his passion was to help people realise their potential. That’s when I joined hands with him to set up Tripura Multinational, an organisation that deals with high order selling.

When did you start coaching?

In 2002, many expatriates were returning to India and I took the opportunity to coach them on how to design their resume based on the demography. In 2013, I joined Coaching Zone, a training centre for coaches. With the help of a few fellow pass-outs at Coaching Zone I set up Global Coaching Lab in 2014. Philip Rosinsci, the first master certified coach in Europe, had attended the launch. It was a big deal.

What is Global Coaching Lab’s goal?

Our goal is to change the lives of one million people by 2020 and a billion by 2030. During my coaching sessions, I came across the term ‘archetypes’. It struck me that people could be categorised according to their personality, like the jester and the victim. Although I’m all for breaking the status quo, I used it as an opportunity to understand people and help them in ways they would understand. I incorporate art and dance into my coaching style. Emotions must be allowed to flow and I help them express themselves productively. One can only be successful if they are stable.

What’s your fitness mantra?

At 40, I believe in living a fit and healthy lifestyle. I meditate often. It is a quality I use to approach problems. I believe in cooking three meals every day. I realised how bad my diet was when my mother and mother-in-law visited and pointed out that despite the place being so lavish, our fridge looked like we ate like beggars. I’m an ardent multi-tasker. I say that you can juggle, but don’t drop the ball.

