Uploading answer sheets an issue on day 1 of online Delhi University exams

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s online open book examinations for final-year undergraduate courses began on Monday with many students complaining about receiving two question papers and difficulty in uploading answer sheets. The exams began at 7.30 am and are being held in three shifts.

Zubair Khan, a student of School of Open Learning (SOL), said, “I had my Hindi exam today according to the date-sheet. When I opened the portal for downloading my question paper, I found that two question papers were uploaded — one of Hindi and another of the paper scheduled for August 13. I sent mails to the SOL but there was no response.

I consulted a professor who advised me to attempt the paper scheduled for today.” Another student, Deepak Gupta, said he was not sure if he could successfully upload his answer sheets before the scheduled time of 11.30 am. “It was 11.28 am by the time I finished creating PDF files (of my answer sheets). I tried to upload them but they didn’t get uploaded. I have mailed them to the designated ID but do not know whether they will be accepted,” he added.

A student of B.Sc Physical Science, said that the paper was quite tough and in a situation, when classes could not happen properly, it was unjust for students. Pankaj Garg, a professor of Rajdhani College, said that the main problem was in uploading the answer sheets.

“They faced problems in uploading PDF files and some of the students said that if they could upload answers to two questions, they could not upload the answers to the third. They were not sure whether their answer sheets were uploaded. The college received answer sheets on email post 11.30 am, which was the scheduled time,” he said.Garg also said that the teachers will face issues while evaluating answer sheets.

Digital degrees to finally be provided to pass outs



In a relief to those who graduated from Delhi University up till last year but did not receive their degrees, the varsity has activated an online portal for issuance of digital degree certificates to speed up the process, the Delhi HC has been informed.

The varsity submitted before the HC that the students have to register on an online portal www.digicerti.du.ac.in, and give their details including academic qualification and name of their college and after completion of the verification, the digital degree certificates will be issued by DU within a week.



The submissions were made before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was hearing various petitions by 21 doctors who completed MBBS graduation in 2018 and 2019 from colleges affiliated with DU, but have not received their degree certificates till date on the ground that the contract with the printer had expired.