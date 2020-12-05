STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

IIT-Kanpur campus placement: MNC offers Rs 1.47 cr pay package, domestic firm Rs 82 lakh

The sources in placement cell of IIT-K claimed that the number of companies which visited the campus seeking candidates this year came down from 300 last year to 230 this year.

Published: 05th December 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

IIT-Kanpur

IIT Kanpur (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite campus placement rate coming down at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-K) owing to pandemic, domestic and multinational companies (MNCs) have offered handsome packages to students. The highest package worth Rs 1.47 crore per annum as offered by one of the MNCs.

However, an Indian company has offered highest Rs 82 lakh annual package to a student. The sources in placement cell of IIT-K claimed that the number of companies which visited the campus seeking candidates this year came down from 300 last year to 230 this year.

The placement on IIT-K campus had commenced on December 1. However, the sources claimed that there was no change in the packages offered in dollars by the multinational companies. However, due to weak rupee the package offered in dollars reduced this year. In the previous year, the highest package in Indian currency was of Rs 1.50 crore in the placement drive held online due to the pandemic.

On the contrary, the domestic industries had come to campus with hike offers to woo the aspirants. The rise in the package has been to the tune of Rs 20 lakh. This year, most of the Indian companies have offered the highest packages of Rs 82 lakh as against the package of Rs 62.28 lakh offered last year.

Since the beginning of campus placement, nearly 120 companies have arrived for selecting suitable candidates. Other companies will reach as per the fixed schedule by December 9 - the last day of the first phase of the campus placement, said the placement cell sources of the institute. EXL Service, Axis, Vmock and Sterlite were the top recruiters. The sources in placement cell, said the placement process would continue till December 9 as against December 15 last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-K IIT campus placements campus placement
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp