IIT-Kanpur campus placement: MNC offers Rs 1.47 cr pay package, domestic firm Rs 82 lakh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite campus placement rate coming down at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-K) owing to pandemic, domestic and multinational companies (MNCs) have offered handsome packages to students. The highest package worth Rs 1.47 crore per annum as offered by one of the MNCs.

However, an Indian company has offered highest Rs 82 lakh annual package to a student. The sources in placement cell of IIT-K claimed that the number of companies which visited the campus seeking candidates this year came down from 300 last year to 230 this year.

The placement on IIT-K campus had commenced on December 1. However, the sources claimed that there was no change in the packages offered in dollars by the multinational companies. However, due to weak rupee the package offered in dollars reduced this year. In the previous year, the highest package in Indian currency was of Rs 1.50 crore in the placement drive held online due to the pandemic.

On the contrary, the domestic industries had come to campus with hike offers to woo the aspirants. The rise in the package has been to the tune of Rs 20 lakh. This year, most of the Indian companies have offered the highest packages of Rs 82 lakh as against the package of Rs 62.28 lakh offered last year.

Since the beginning of campus placement, nearly 120 companies have arrived for selecting suitable candidates. Other companies will reach as per the fixed schedule by December 9 - the last day of the first phase of the campus placement, said the placement cell sources of the institute. EXL Service, Axis, Vmock and Sterlite were the top recruiters. The sources in placement cell, said the placement process would continue till December 9 as against December 15 last year.