Osmania University announces exam schedule for PG students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University announced the semester exams schedule for various PG courses on Saturday. The exam for its various PG, second semester -- regular, backlog, and improvement-- will be conducted between December 18 to 30. For the first and third semesters-- CBCS-backlog and improvement exams are scheduled from December 19 to 31. PhD course work and pre-PhD, regular and backlog, exams will be held from December 28 till 30. All degree colleges would open for first-year students in online mode from December 7.