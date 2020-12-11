Upskilling blue-collar job seekers

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Seventeen-year-old Ahaan Aggarwal has launched a website for blue-collar job seekers, called Junoon, which upskills would-be employees in their specific categories, as well as providing job listings for the same.

“I grew up in the US till the age of seven and, coming to India, realised there is a definite lack of standardisation when it comes to these kinds of jobs,” says Aggarwal, who hopes

to increase employment options.

The training programs come in both text and video formats and are deemed to be an important step towards standardising the jobs in the country to provide a substantial living. It offers an end-to-end workforce management system for employers, as well as lessons and opportunities for employees.