COVID-19 new strain: Flight suspension to UK grounds plans of students, others 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The suspension of flights between India and the UK from December 23-31 has played havoc with the vacation plans of many Indians, particularly students. Among those who are worried is Randhir Banerjee, a software professional, who has flown from Newcastle to Kolkata last week to attend to his ailing parent.

"My father has an operation scheduled for December 29. I flew down with my wife so that we could take care of him and then get back. My return flight is on January 3. Ever since I heard about the suspension of flights this afternoon, I am anxious. As it usually happens in such cases, the suspension does get extended," Randhir told The New Indian Express.

Yacoob Tucy, an Indian student in London, has appealed to the aviation ministry to help him. He tweeted,

"Due to the surge in Corona cases (in UK), I planned to return to India and booked my flight on December 22. Due to flight cancellations I am stuck in UK. I am alone here with almost no funds. I am very worried. Can you please advice when flights resume. Please help."

The plans of many Indian students to meet their families back home when universities are closed for the Christmas vacation have crashed.

Pratima Chaturvedi tweeted, "Request Aviation Minister to rethink suspending flights from UK as thousands of Indian students are waiting to return home. Got to be cautious and responsible. Can do Rapid test on arrival."

Karthik Reddy, a Hyderabad-based Chemical Engineer, has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to help at least the students.

"There is no point in cancelling flights to UK from India. Please reconsider the decision and at least allow international students to travel to UK," he tweeted.