STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Learning at home for pre-KG students

Each box contains seven books of Literacy Skills, three books of Numeracy Skills, two books of General Awareness and Reward or Motivational Stickers.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Each box contains 12 books for toddlers to learn at home

Each box contains 12 books for toddlers to learn at home

By Express News Service

With schools shut across India, publishing house Navneet Education Limited has launched a year-long academic program to help children of pre-Kindergarten age to study at home with their parents even if schools are shut. Called Mom I Know, this customised learning strategy caters to children in the age groups 3+, 4+ and 5+, and has customised boxes for each a ge g roup.

Each box contains seven books of Literacy Skills, three books of Numeracy Skills, two books of General Awareness and Reward or Motivational Stickers. According to Prriety Gosalia, Publication Head, Children’s books, "Seeing the current situation, Mom I Know serves as a strong support to the school program and home reinforcement learning program. It is a program that will enhance the development of five fundamental skills: Maths, Literacy, Phonics, Reading and Environmental Science, covering a complete year’s learning for a child. We aim to create more such programs."

The boxes are developed by child development experts and follow the National Curriculum Framework Government Body guidelines.

Parents can easily administer these worksheets by following simple steps. Shailendra Gala, Director, Navneet Education Limited, says,"In this current situation, where schools and tuitions for young children are disrupted and may not go ahead as planned, Mom I Know will help parents to cover a complete year learning program for the child and support the school program. Our products are interactive, fun, and knowledgeable, making sure the child’s interest is kept in mind."

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navneet Education Called Mom I Know
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp