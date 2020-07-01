Learning at home for pre-KG students

By Express News Service

With schools shut across India, publishing house Navneet Education Limited has launched a year-long academic program to help children of pre-Kindergarten age to study at home with their parents even if schools are shut. Called Mom I Know, this customised learning strategy caters to children in the age groups 3+, 4+ and 5+, and has customised boxes for each a ge g roup.

Each box contains seven books of Literacy Skills, three books of Numeracy Skills, two books of General Awareness and Reward or Motivational Stickers. According to Prriety Gosalia, Publication Head, Children’s books, "Seeing the current situation, Mom I Know serves as a strong support to the school program and home reinforcement learning program. It is a program that will enhance the development of five fundamental skills: Maths, Literacy, Phonics, Reading and Environmental Science, covering a complete year’s learning for a child. We aim to create more such programs."

The boxes are developed by child development experts and follow the National Curriculum Framework Government Body guidelines.

Parents can easily administer these worksheets by following simple steps. Shailendra Gala, Director, Navneet Education Limited, says,"In this current situation, where schools and tuitions for young children are disrupted and may not go ahead as planned, Mom I Know will help parents to cover a complete year learning program for the child and support the school program. Our products are interactive, fun, and knowledgeable, making sure the child’s interest is kept in mind."