STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Online skill development courses by GMRVF

Candidates are taught selected job role content, soft skills, spoken English and assessed through online sessions.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of educational institutions and training centers across the nation, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of GMR Group has started an online solution to train school/college dropout youth to enhance their employability skillsets during the lock-down.

GMRVCEL (GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods–Hyderabad) at Shamshabad is a skill development centre supported under CSR of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited bad International Airport has now  introduced customised online training classes, which could be accessed by the candidates from their homes. The approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training (to be conducted once the center opens as per Govt. guidelines). The course offers students some elements of control over their time, place, path, or pace.

Candidates are taught selected job role content, soft skills, spoken English and assessed through online sessions. The courses include drywall and false ceiling technician, excavator operator, welding technician, refrigeration and air conditioning technician, automobiles and two-wheeler repairing, solar technician, electrical house wiring, hotel management, computers and tailoring. All school and college dropout youth are eligible to join these courses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GMRVF
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp