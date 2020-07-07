Online skill development courses by GMRVF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of educational institutions and training centers across the nation, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of GMR Group has started an online solution to train school/college dropout youth to enhance their employability skillsets during the lock-down.

GMRVCEL (GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods–Hyderabad) at Shamshabad is a skill development centre supported under CSR of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited bad International Airport has now introduced customised online training classes, which could be accessed by the candidates from their homes. The approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training (to be conducted once the center opens as per Govt. guidelines). The course offers students some elements of control over their time, place, path, or pace.

Candidates are taught selected job role content, soft skills, spoken English and assessed through online sessions. The courses include drywall and false ceiling technician, excavator operator, welding technician, refrigeration and air conditioning technician, automobiles and two-wheeler repairing, solar technician, electrical house wiring, hotel management, computers and tailoring. All school and college dropout youth are eligible to join these courses.