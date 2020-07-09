IIT alumnus startup launches second online crash course for JEE, NEET aspirants in COVID lockdown

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, launched a free online crash course on Thursday to help students give final touches to their preparations for JEE and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 lockdown.

The classes will be taken by IIT-JEE and AIIMS toppers for 40 days commencing from July 15. This is the second such crash course Edvizo is offering to students in the times of COVID-19. In May, it had initiated a 30-day free doubt-clearing programme where more than 5,200 students had benefitted.

Stating that the free programme will be made available to 100 students per subject, Edvizo in a press elease said the registered students would be provided with a user ID and password to access the live classes. The registration started from Thursday morning. Students can visit www.edvizo.com/cc and register themselves to be able to learn from the toppers.

"In view of the current situation across the nation due to Covid-19 lockdown, they are taking cognisance of the situation and have decided to reach out to the student community eyeing on cracking competitive exams for career progress through this online crash course programme..," the release said.

"The initiative will help young students who are at the crucial juncture of their lives – in Class 12 – at the time when regular classes and coaching initiatives which usually cater to these aspirations had been put off due to lockdown," it added.

The release also said this would help mitigate the impact that institute closures might have on students’ learning process and ensure that students can study from the safety of their own homes. "Additionally, to supplement their learning and get them exam-ready, the students will also have access to an Online Test Series and other required course material for studying, all free-of-cost. The Online Test Series is specially designed to give the students a real experience of the exam,"it stated

"As a special initiative to help all JEE and NEET aspirants, access to online lectures by top tutors of India shall be provided. The students will get 125 hours of training, spanning all the four key subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Students will be provided recordings of all classes for better revision," the release added.