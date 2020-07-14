CBSE class 12 result: DU cutoffs likely to be higher as more students score over 95 per cent marks than 2019

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: With almost double the number of students scoring above 95 per cent in the CBSE Board results this year, the Delhi University cutoffs are also likely to be high this year.

A major chunk of students who apply to the Delhi University are CBSE students.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the registration process was already underway till July 18.

"The next step for students will be to update marks. There is an increase in students scoring above 95 per cent and 90 per cent marks, and we will see which streams they are from and how that will impact the cutoffs," Bagai said.

"Once we get the data on the portal, only then an analysis can happen. We have been waiting for the revised academic calendar from the UGC," she said.

"For us, it will make a difference, specially for science courses since NEET and JEE exams are scheduled in September."

Many of the NEET and JEE aspirants also apply to the DU.

In few days, the admission committee will sit down and take a decision, Bagai said.

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points.

For instance, if the cutoff was 88 per cent in a subject last year, it will be 90 or 91 per cent this year, he said.

"Also, this year, students were not allowed to choose courses while filling the varsity registration form. So colleges will keep their cut-offs high since the number of seats are limited for courses," he said.

Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, said the first cutoff would be the same if not higher than last year.

"There is data that students who have scored above 95 per cent is almost the double of last year. We will have to keep the cut-offs high because of the limitations," she said.

The number of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693, according to the CBSE.

In 2020, a year when the examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure more than doubled, with 38,686 students scoring above 95 per cent.

Similarly, the number of students who scored above 90 per cent also increased from about 94,000 students in 2019 to almost 1.6 lakh in 2020.

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, the results of which were announced on Monday.

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories.

The first had students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers.

Students in the second category had appeared for more than three subjects.

They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects.

The board identified a third category of students who appeared in only three subjects.

For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

The students in the fourth category were mainly from the February riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed.

The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment.

The board has decided to give an option to students to take a re-test if they are not satisfied with their results and want to improve them.

However, the marks scored in the retest will be treated as final.

