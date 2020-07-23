HC directs Delhi University to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday directed Delhi University (DU) to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online

with digital signatures and security features.

The HC remarked that it is clear that degree certificates are taking time to be issued due to delay in convocation, delay in sending of data and degree certificates for several years have not been given to students by the DU.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was holding the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to National Academic Depository (NAD), which is a digital database of academic awards provided by the Central government, and asked a senior official to join the proceedings on the next date to update the court about the agreement entered between NAD and DU.

The court asked the NAD to also apprise it about the status of data to be received by DU.