Top lawyers to teach at Jindal law school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University has appointed 10 senior advocates of the Supreme Court as honorary professors and distinguished professors.

​The advocates are Gourab Banerji, Sidharth Luthra, Gaurav Pachnanda, Mohan Parasaran, Sajan Poovayya, Ritin Rai, Surat Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Parag Tripathi and R. Venkataramani.

The JGLS has launched a new initiative called the LEAD (Lawyering Excellence for Advocacy Development) Programme. The objective of LEAD is to inspire outstanding law students through teaching and learning experiences led by distinguished legal practitioners.

Founding Vice Chancellor C. Raj Kumar said, “The larger purpose of this effort is to instill in the minds of budding lawyers an imagination to become part of the legal profession with a stronger focus on legal practice and litigation.”

“At a time when the legal profession is seeking outstanding talent for being part of the litigating bar and the judiciary, we need to reimagine the existing paradigm of legal education,” he added.