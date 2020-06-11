Jindal University India’s top private varsity: Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sonipat-based OP Jindal Global University has been ranked as the country’s number 1 private university by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

A total of 21 universities from India are in the top 1,000 in the world in these rankings released on Wednesday, compared to 24 universities last year.

“JGU has been ranked in the top 651-700 universities in the world and has become India’s number 1 ranked private university. JGU has topped the rank list on social sciences, arts and humanities as per the QS World University Rankings,” said the varsity.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ distributed certificates to the colleges at a virtual event on Wednesday.

The event also saw other senior bureaucrats and officials such as UGC chairman Prof DP Singh, NAAC professor VS Chauhan, besides vice president of QS Ben Sowter.

Out of the 20 ‘Institution of Eminence’ selected by the Indian government, only 13 found a place in the QS World University Rankings 2021.

These include four IITs, IISc, Delhi University, Anna University, University of Hyderabad, MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BHU (Banaras Hindu University), Jadavpur University and OP Jindal Global University.