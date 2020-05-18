STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Mission e-Suvidya for Odisha tribal students amid coronavirus lockdown

The programme will bring together Madhu and DIKSHA mobile applications and integrate it with the present system of learning.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With social distancing becoming the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic that shattered the traditional settings throwing up opportunities for online systems, tribal students in Odisha are open to a new world of education. As decided by the State Government, more than six lakh students in 1,731 schools, including Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), will be taught with the help of technology until things are normalised for opening of educational institutions.

The ST/SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has come up with an innovative alternate learning and mentorship programme to tide over the crisis erupted due to coronavirus scare. The programme will bring together Madhu and DIKSHA mobile applications and integrate it with the present system of learning.

Study materials, lectures and video lessons developed by selected teachers will be uploaded in the new app. The Government has planned to engage mentor teachers to impart education to tribal students at their doorstep if any of them does not have smartphone or out of internet coverage area. The teachers will visit their villages and teach students in small groups with proper social distancing norms.

ALSO READ | A need now but no replacement: Teachers share concerns about online classes during COVID-19

Principal Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra said the programme will be launched as Mission e-Suvidya on Monday. "Odisha is the first State to have such an online mode of education system for tribal students," she said.

Online classes through WhatsApp groups have also been planned. The materials developed by the State Resource Group (SRG) will be chanellised to district groups and headmaster resource group besides the teacher-student groups. The worksheets and other study materials are being developed at ST/SC Research Training Institute for ease of learning and remediation exercise. For EMRS that follows CBSE syllabus, online classes will be conducted through STEP app module as suggested by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Suvidya Patrika will be prepared based on field level inputs and children's experience sharing. While a YouTube channel by the department will be unveiled, weekly schedule has been prepared and shared with all district resource groups in advance. Apart from online teaching, psychosocial counselling, promotion of creative works of students and remedial coaching have been planned.

Director of the department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the mentor teacher programme has been incorporated in the mission to overcome issues of mobile availability and internet connectivity. "Tagging of mentor teachers has been done village-wise. Review committees have been formed to monitor the newly developed mechanism and keep a tab on the activities. We hope the strategies will bridge the gap in learning brought in by the pandemic," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus online classes Odisha coronavirus Tribal students Tribals
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp