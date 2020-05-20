Cambridge International exam series results out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cambridge International on Tuesday announced the results of exam series in India for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications.With these results students can apply for competitive tests at universities and meet deadlines for NEET and JEE Advanced seat allotment.Currently, there are 500 schools in India offering Cambridge programmes and qualifications.

This year combined 52,190 entries were submitted for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level by 337 schools across the country.Out of which over 41,000 entries were for Cambridge IGCSE and over 11,000 were for Cambridge International AS & A Level,” said Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International.He added, “These are unprecedented times and I feel these exam results give hope and encourage students to plan for the future.”

Most popular subjects

English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology were the most popular IGCSE subjects in the March exam series this year. For AS & A Level, Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry and Economics emerged as the most popular subjects.