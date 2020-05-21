Not in external centres: Class 10, 12 CBSE board exams to be held in schools, says HRD Minister

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that remaining exams of 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student's respective schools.

"Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres," he said.

The Union Minister further said that "results of the board classes will likely to be declared in July end."



The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 while in North East- Delhi, class 10th exam was postponed due to violence.

Notably, as per the new notification, the pending class 12th exams will be conducted nationwide, however, the class 10th exams will be only be held for North-East Delhi students.

A CBSE official Said that "the schools have been asked to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will also ensure social distancing between the students during the exams."