STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Not in external centres: Class 10, 12 CBSE board exams to be held in schools, says HRD Minister

'Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres,' said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Published: 21st May 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that remaining exams of 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student's respective schools.

"Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres," he said.

The Union Minister further said that "results of the board classes will likely to be declared in July end."

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 while in North East- Delhi, class 10th exam was postponed due to violence.

Notably, as per the new notification, the pending class 12th exams will be conducted nationwide, however, the class 10th exams will be only be held for North-East Delhi students.

A CBSE official Said that "the schools have been asked to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will also ensure social distancing between the students during the exams."

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Board Exams Ramesh Pokhriyal coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp