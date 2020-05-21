Over five thousand students attend live entrepreneurship session organised by Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Wednesday organised a live interactive session on entrepreneurship for students of classes IX to XII. More than 5,000 students participated in the session. The AAP government, last year, introduced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC), for the senior secondary classes.

The 5,000 students of Delhi Government Schools interacted online with entrepreneur of Blossom Kochhar, chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, and understand her journey.

“ Entrepreneurship is a mindset. All of us can become an entrepreneur. When we interact with successful entrepreneurs, through them we can learn how they translated their ideas into successful ventures. This is one such opportunity. In schools there is a limited audience, but the virtual audience is wide. Virtual medium is a very strong medium,” said Manish Saxena, Secretary of Education who was the chief guest at the session. Project director Sapna Yadav, and other senior officials also attended the session.

Talking about the measures being taken to continue EMC post-lockdown, Yadav said, “Since we are not holding regular classes, we decided to start Digital EMC. Under this, we have been asking teachers to send simple activities that students can do at home. Taking this a step forward, we have organized this first Live Entrepreneur Interaction session today for our students and teachers.”