Plea seeks steps for visually, auditorily impaired students during online classes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking mechanism for students with visual or auditory impairment to help them cope with online classes being conducted by educational institutions due to the ongoing pandemic.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the Ministries of Human Resource Development and Social Justice and Empowerment and asked them to file counter affidavit. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 2.

The plea filed by two law students, Prateek Sharma and Diksha Singh, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, universities, schools and colleges have been engaged in online teachings but no efforts have been made by the authorities to consider the needs of visually and auditory impaired students.

(With agency inputs)