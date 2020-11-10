How NGOs, social workers helping out impoverished kids to survive school shutdown

Shantanu David By

"Studies have shown that children stuck indoors at home during this pandemic, unable to go to school and without the company of their peers which is so vital at their age, can have detrimental effects on their psyche,” says Aekta Chanda, Education Specialist, ChildFund (India).



And as the pandemic seems to swell again in Delhi, the shutdown of schools continues, proving especially harsh for children from impoverished, or worse with no, families. That’s why NGOs and social workers are doing all they can to keep them engaged and motivated in this physical and mental health crisis.

ASHA, which works with people sequestered in slums, has reopened its Bal Mandir in Seelampur since August, and is working with its involved children in community-building exercises as well as academics.



“We work with boys and girls between 6-14, and do activities and give tutorials in batches of 10-12 on Covid precautions and hygiene that they then go and teach to those in their families and neighbourhoods. We do cleanliness drives and the kids also go around to the elderly people living here without support and get their rations and run others chores,” says Shiv, the ASHA education councillor for the area, adding that the kids seem to thrive on the responsibility and that he’s seen them gain more confidence as they spread the message on Covid and related issues.

During the lockdown, when kids as well as their parents were confined to their homes, CF (I) distributed the Intergenerational Coping and Learning (IGCL) kit, which, Chanda explains, comprises four components: printed material with age and grade-appropriate lessons and worksheets; art materials and supplies for them to have a creative outlet; a specially designed booklet called Meri Duniya, which discussed social and emotional aspects of Covid in language that they could relate to; and finally some reading material for parents to guide them through.

“We focussed on social coping and things like arts and crafts because obviously the children were getting cooped up at home,” says Chanda, adding “Since the lifting of the lockdown, we began holding neighbourhood classes in the various clusters we work in, where our instructors go to one child’s home a couple of a days a week, where up to 10 children from surrounding areas can attend, while sticking to social distancing norms.”



She admits that resources are stretched thin, but the chance to step out of their homes, gives the children something to look forward to.

“Apart from them having to deal with the stresses of the lockdown, one of the most vital areas is continuing the learning of the children, so that they don’t slip through the cracks of an education system in which they are already disadvantaged,” notes Chanda, asserting this is why it’s necessary to work with both parents and children through the continued shutdown, and even when things take a turn for the old normal.

Similarly, at ASHA, Shiv, along with educational facilitators, helps children with their homework, which is mostly what schoolwork consists of these days, considering the schools are shut.



They also hold quizzes and general knowledge competitions ranging from current events to history to Covid precautions.

“Apart from facilitating tutorial visits from government school, we also have a couple of computers so people interested in the same can learn about it. If we encourage these children from slum from a young age, who knows where they might end up? Pehle jab main chota tha, main bhi Asha ke Bal Mandir pe aata tha. Ab main education councillor hoon (When I was younger, I also used to come to ASHA’s Bal Mandir. Now I am an education councillor),” concludes Shiv, with obvious pride.

