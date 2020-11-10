STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi school holds e-charity show to raise funds for elderly, orphans

Under the programme, the school and its students raised money for Gurunanak Sukhshala, an old age home, and SOS Children’s villages India, an orphanage. 

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

The amount collected through the sale of these tickets are to be donated to the selected charities. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage young students to help the ageing, needy and underprivileged children, Manav Sthali School, located at New Rajendra Nagar for the first time ever held an E-charity event called ‘United Colours of Humanity’ on Monday. 

This initiative was conducted to ensure a happier and brighter Diwali for them, said the Mamta V Bhatnagar, director of Manav Sthali School. The programme was initiated and co-ordinated by Dipti Bhatnagar virtually with the support of the school staff and its students. 

“E-tickets were issued and sold for the E-charity show to get access to the link of the event that was personally e-mailed/WhatsApp to the generous contributors. The amount that was collected through the sale of these E-ticket is to be donated to the old age home and orphanage,” said the principal. 

Furthermore, according to the principal, the school generated awareness among its students through the event to celebrate a cracker-less and pollution-free Diwali in the national capital.

E-tickets issued to generate revenue

E-tickets were sold to get access to the link of the E-charity show that was personally e-mailed/WhatsApp to the contributors. The amount collected through the sale of these tickets are to be donated to the selected charities.

