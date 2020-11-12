Kautilya School of Public Policy comes to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Harvard, Stanford, and IIM alumni come together to establish the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad. The school aims to nurture and encourage new-age leaders who undertake rigorous public policy education and apply the lessons to solve India’s 21st-century problems.

It is envisioned to fulfil the urgent need for evidence-based policymaking in the country and offer education at par with any Ivy League institute. The newly established campus is spread across 24,500 sq. ft area coupled with sophisticated facilities and technology, making it one of the most contemporary institutes in India.

Kautilya is designed as a non-hierarchical, interactive space to enable learning and knowledge sharing. The Kautilya School of Public Policy has been established in Hyderabad is established to make public policy education an essential part of broader reform for higher education in India.

Affiliated to Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, popularly known as GITAM, the school has a founding team consisting of alumni from Stanford, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)) along with an eminent Executive board.

The founding team includes M. Sri Bharat, President, GITAM Deemed to be University, Prateek Kanwal, Co-founder, Kautilya School of Public Policy, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy.

Rathin Roy, Economist and Director NIPFP and the executive board member of the institute said: "The canvas of public policy is going to broaden far beyond the government and its instruments and agencies."

Steve Jarding, Former Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School and a global political campaign consultant said, "India needs a school of public policy that affects change, one that instils in next-generation leaders the idea that service is a responsibility that every human being has a responsibility to serve."

GITAM president M Sri Bharat said, "Today, our country does not only need capable leaders but people who can steer the growth which we believe is possible through effective public policy education. Coming from a background of public life over generations and a keen interest in nurturing the future of the country through education, Kautilya is a step towards mouldings the leaders of tomorrow. Through the institution, our aim is to bring a global quality curriculum addressing the lack of evidence-based education in public policy with experienced faculties and industry experts."

Kautilya will have a multidisciplinary program curriculum and structure geared for academic depth as well as practical application. It offers a two-year residential Master's in Public Policy (MPP) Program with a unique mix of core courses, electives, skill shops and specialisations, with a batch of 60 commencing July 2021.

The applications for MPP will be open from November 30, 2020. Management Development Programs for working professionals will be launched starting in January 2021.

The Executive Board at Kautilya includes names like Anil Swarup, a retired IAS officer and an author, Dilip Cherian, Communications consultant, political campaign advisor, Indermit Gill, non-resident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution, M V Rajeev Gowda, an Indian politician and academician, Navtej Singh Sarna, Former IFS Officer among other noted names.

