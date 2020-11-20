Jawaharlal Nehru University considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to convert the existing three-year BA programme courses into four-year programmes, starting new Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) and offering master’s level programmes in online mode on subjects which do not require lab or experimental work.

These steps were being considered as measures which are needed for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and hence was discussed at the 155th Academic Council meeting. Earlier, the FYUP was introduced in the DU in 2013-14 during the Congress government. However, the program was scrapped the very next year after BJP came in power.

The varsity has also formed an apex committee consisting of representatives from different schools and centres to deliberate and come up with its recommendations to implement the NEP-2020. "Strengthening further the inclusive policy of the university to provide better opportunities for students coming from socially and economically disadvantaged sections, increasing the intake of international students and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members," said a JNU official.

"The committee will also look into other aspects of NEP-2020 which are relevant to a research-oriented university like JNU," he added. The Academic Council also decided to establish a Special Centre for Systems Medicine (SCSM) in the university.

"This proposed centre would serve as a national hub for the development of India specific clinical and molecular data and its application in the area of Systems Medicine. This in tune with the global trends and Indian Universities have great opportunity to develop Systems Medicine for efficient and customized health care in the country," said M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-chancellor, JNU.