Learn for free in this COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

Even as the future of K-12 education in Delhi-NCR seems up in the air, Gurugram-based EdTech start-up Fliplearn has announced free access to its premium service Fliplearn Edge for all schools across the country till March 2022.

The disruption caused by the pandemic has created a great disturbance in the education sector and students have suffered a great deal. While schools are trying to bridge this emergent gap by migrating to digital platforms, teachers and parents are also trying to cope with the challenges of this new shift.

Speaking on the announcement, Divya Lal, Founder and Managing Director, Fliplearn, said, “Considering the disruption in the education system due to the current pandemic, we aim to bridge the gap by providing free access schools to Fliplearn Edge so that learning will never stop.”

Adding to the cost of the dire situation is the actual cost: schools and parents have had to manage their resources in these stressful times to ensure that their wards’ education does not suffer. To offer support to them and ensure that there is no cause for disruption in a student’s education, Fliplearn Edge has waived off its subscription for schools across the country so that there is seamless migration to the digital platform.

The teachers will also have uninterrupted free access to all the study materials, tests and assignments for online classes. Fliplearn has created Fliplearn Edge, it’s award winning e-learning platform to supplement a child’s learning with the help of fun and interactive digital content, curated from world class players, that has been mapped to all education boards in India and aims to help schools across India to effectively push the academic calendar forward.

Fliplearn Edge’s streamlined curriculum features well-designed integrated components that include 2D and 3D videos, practice tests, real-life application, topic synopsis, diagram maker, mind maps, and previous years question papers. The platform offers gamified quizzes as a participative learning experience, thereby improving the cognitive abilities of students and increasing their attention span.

“The subscription fee waive-off is one move towards participating and contributing to continued education for students, teachers, and schools. In a world that is changing fast, tools of learning and education must keep pace so that our next generation is equipped and empowered to march ahead,” concludes Lal.

